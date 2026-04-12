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    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition [Image 11 of 19]

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    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from across the Army compete in the 2026 Best Ranger Competition during the Archery event, April 12, 2026 at Victory Pond, on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 18:55
    Photo ID: 9610396
    VIRIN: 260412-A-YH902-3237
    Resolution: 3568x2379
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition [Image 19 of 19], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition
    2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition

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    Fort Benning
    Patrick A. Albright
    Infantryweek
    brc2026
    2026BRC

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