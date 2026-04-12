Soldiers from across the Army compete in the 2026 Best Ranger Competition during the Rappel Lane, April 12, 2026 at Victory Pond, on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 18:56
|Photo ID:
|9610388
|VIRIN:
|260412-A-YH902-3226
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition [Image 19 of 19], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.