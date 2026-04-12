3rd CAB sling load at MKAB

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Company "Blavens", Task Force Brawlers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct sling-load training alongside members of the German Armed Forces at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, on March 23, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo provided by Capt. Joseph Neidert)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9609778
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-AA111-8384
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|934.21 KB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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