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    3rd CAB sling load at MKAB [Image 3 of 4]

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    3rd CAB sling load at MKAB

    ROMANIA

    03.23.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Company "Blavens", Task Force Brawlers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct sling-load training alongside members of the German Armed Forces at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, on March 23, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo provided by Capt. Joseph Neidert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 10:58
    Photo ID: 9609774
    VIRIN: 260324-A-AA111-9400
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 645.09 KB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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