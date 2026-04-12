U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Company "Blavens", Task Force Brawlers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct sling-load training alongside members of the German Armed Forces at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, on March 23, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Phillip Nojunas)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 10:58
|Photo ID:
|9609767
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-BY519-5129
|Resolution:
|1280x1920
|Size:
|605.28 KB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd CAB sling load at MKAB [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.