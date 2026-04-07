Lt. Col. Murphy Task Force Vipers Final Flight

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey Murphy, right, commander of 1-3 Attack Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, greets guests after his final flight at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland on April 7, 2026. Murphy's final flight comes after 20 years of Army service, 2,500 flight hours and over 10 deployments. Final flights are more than a farewell; it’s a tribute to a career built on bringing people home safely and the enduring spirit of Army Aviation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)