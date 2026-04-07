U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey Murphy, commander of 1-3 Attack Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, delivers a speech after his final flight at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland on April 7, 2026. Murphy's final flight comes after 20 years of Army service, 2,500 flight hours and over 10 deployments. Final flights are more than a farewell; it’s a tribute to a career built on bringing people home safely and the enduring spirit of Army Aviation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 06:03
|Photo ID:
|9609626
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-BY519-1075
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Murphy Task Force Vipers Final Flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.