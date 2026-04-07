(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Murphy Task Force Vipers Final Flight [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lt. Col. Murphy Task Force Vipers Final Flight

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey Murphy, commander of 1-3 Attack Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, pilots the AH-64 Apache over 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland during his final flight on April 7, 2026. Murphy's final flight comes after 20 years of Army service, 2,500 flight hours and over 10 deployments. Final flights are more than a farewell; it’s a tribute to a career built on bringing people home safely and the enduring spirit of Army Aviation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 06:02
    Photo ID: 9609624
    VIRIN: 260407-A-BY519-1006
    Resolution: 5141x3427
    Size: 914.66 KB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Murphy Task Force Vipers Final Flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Murphy Task Force Vipers Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Murphy Task Force Vipers Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Murphy Task Force Vipers Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Murphy Task Force Vipers Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Murphy Task Force Vipers Final Flight
    Lt. Col. Murphy Task Force Vipers Final Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery