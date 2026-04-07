A festival attendee poses for a photo during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9609615
|VIRIN:
|200102-F-NX702-8631
|Resolution:
|10793x7181
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.