AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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Festival attendees watch cars drift during America Fest 2026, celebrating the theme, “Stars, Cars and Guitars,” at Kadena Air Base, Japan, on April 12, 2026. For the first time ever, attendees enjoyed both a car show and drifting event as part of America Fest 2026, marking the 250th birthday of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)