AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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A drift car driver poses for a photo during America Fest 2026, celebrating the theme, “Stars, Cars and Guitars,” at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. For the first time ever, attendees enjoyed both a car show and drifting event as part of America Fest 2026, marking the 250th birthday of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)