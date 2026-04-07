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Jumpmaster teams complete the final phase of the 2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition, April 10, 2026, at Fort Benning, Georgia. The day's events tested advanced technical proficiency, including aircraft inspections, jumpmaster-to-aircrew briefings, and practical application exercises inside the aircraft. The competition culminated in a final jump onto Fryar Drop Zone, verifying the candidates' readiness to lead safe and effective airborne missions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)