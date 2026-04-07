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    2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition [Image 46 of 112]

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    2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Jumpmaster teams complete the final phase of the 2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition, April 10, 2026, at Fort Benning, Georgia. The day's events tested advanced technical proficiency, including aircraft inspections, jumpmaster-to-aircrew briefings, and practical application exercises inside the aircraft. The competition culminated in a final jump onto Fryar Drop Zone, verifying the candidates' readiness to lead safe and effective airborne missions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 21:34
    Photo ID: 9609488
    VIRIN: 260411-A-XP141-4520
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition [Image 112 of 112], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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