Jumpmaster teams complete the final phase of the 2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition, April 10, 2026, at Fort Benning, Georgia. The day's events tested advanced technical proficiency, including aircraft inspections, jumpmaster-to-aircrew briefings, and practical application exercises inside the aircraft. The competition culminated in a final jump onto Fryar Drop Zone, verifying the candidates' readiness to lead safe and effective airborne missions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9609495
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-XP141-3035
|Resolution:
|6670x4449
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Best Jumpmaster Competition [Image 112 of 112], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.