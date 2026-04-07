7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Alexander Gilbert and 1st Lt. Robert Coyle, both assigned to the 7th Infantry Division, navigate an obstacle during the 2026 Best Ranger Competition, at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 8, 2026. Ranger-qualified two-person buddy teams traverse over 60 miles across three intense days, while demonstrating the endurance, tactical competency and lethality required to earn the title of the Army’s Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)