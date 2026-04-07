7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition

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Cadre drive the 2026 Best Ranger Competition course, at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 8, 2026. Ranger-qualified two-person buddy teams traverse over 60 miles across three intense days, while demonstrating the endurance, tactical competency and lethality required to earn the title of the Army’s Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)