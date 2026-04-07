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    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition [Image 5 of 14]

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    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson 

    7th Infantry Division

    1st Lt. Alexander Gilbert and 1st Lt. Robert Coyle, both assigned to the 7th Infantry Division, prepare for the prusik ascent during the 2026 Best Ranger Competition, at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 8, 2026. Ranger-qualified two-person buddy teams traverse over 60 miles across three intense days, while demonstrating the endurance, tactical competency and lethality required to earn the title of the Army’s Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 19:44
    Photo ID: 9609294
    VIRIN: 260410-A-DJ416-1412
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition
    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition
    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition
    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition
    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition
    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition
    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition
    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition
    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition
    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition
    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition
    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition
    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition
    7th Infantry Division Soldiers Compete in the Best Ranger Competition

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    Best Ranger
    InfantryWeek

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