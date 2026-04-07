Firefighters with the Montana Air National Guard (MTANG) fire department pose for a photo April 1, 2026 at the Montana Air National Guard Base. Firefighters at the MTANG train consistently to be ready to serve the community.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 13:22
|Photo ID:
|9608998
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-LL053-4777
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Montana Air National Guard fire department conducts training [Image 5 of 5], by AB Ethan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.