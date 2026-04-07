Montana Air National Guard fire department conducts training

Jereme Babb, an engineer with the Montana Air National Guard (MTANG) fire department, trains with a supply hose April 1, 2026 at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls Mont. Firefighters at the MTANG train consistently to be ready to serve the community.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 13:22
|Photo ID:
|9608991
|VIRIN:
|260401-F-LL053-9051
|Resolution:
|1593x896
|Size:
|430.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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