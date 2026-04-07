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    Montana Air National Guard fire department conducts training [Image 4 of 5]

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    Montana Air National Guard fire department conducts training

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Airman Ethan Smith 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Stephen Long, an engineer with the Montana Air National Guard (MTANG) fire department, trains with a top-mounted fire engine hose April 1, 2026 at the Montana Air National Guard Base, Great Falls Mont. Firefighters at the MTANG train consistently to be ready to serve the community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 13:22
    Photo ID: 9608994
    VIRIN: 260401-F-LL053-5197
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Montana Air National Guard fire department conducts training [Image 5 of 5], by AB Ethan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Montana Air National Guard fire department conducts training
    Montana Air National Guard fire department conducts training
    Montana Air National Guard fire department conducts training

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