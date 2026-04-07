Sustaining the Force: 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Deliver Potable Water

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A Philippine Army soldier samples purified water during a bilateral training event with U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 10, 2026. This bilateral training on water purification enhances logistics and sustainment capabilities, increasing the combined readiness of the U.S.-Philippine Alliance. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Lilly Ekberg)