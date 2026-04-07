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    Sustaining the Force: 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Deliver Potable Water [Image 3 of 6]

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    Sustaining the Force: 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Deliver Potable Water

    PHILIPPINES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Lilly Ekberg 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and their Philippine Army partners conduct water purification training during foundational training activities as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 10, 2026. This bilateral training on water purification enhances logistics and sustainment capabilities, increasing the combined readiness of the U.S.-Philippine Alliance. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Lilly Ekberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 07:56
    Photo ID: 9608827
    VIRIN: 260410-A-AH361-1106
    Resolution: 5394x3596
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sustaining the Force: 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Deliver Potable Water [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Lilly Ekberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sustaining the Force: 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Deliver Potable Water
    Sustaining the Force: 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Deliver Potable Water
    Sustaining the Force: 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Deliver Potable Water
    25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Deliver Potable Water
    Sustaining the Force: 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Deliver Potable Water
    Sustaining the Force: 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Deliver Potable Water

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    TAGS

    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Philippine Army
    Salaknib
    U.S. Army
    interoperability

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