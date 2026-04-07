Sustaining the Force: 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Deliver Potable Water

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and their Philippine Army partners conduct water purification training during foundational training activities as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 10, 2026. This bilateral training on water purification enhances logistics and sustainment capabilities, increasing the combined readiness of the U.S.-Philippine Alliance. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Lilly Ekberg)