U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and their Philippine Army partners sample purified water during bilateral water purification training as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 10, 2026. This bilateral training on water purification enhances logistics and sustainment capabilities, increasing the combined readiness of the U.S.-Philippine Alliance. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and strengthen the U.S.-Philippine Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Lilly Ekberg)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 07:56
|Photo ID:
|9608829
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-AH361-1155
|Resolution:
|6195x4130
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army Deliver Potable Water [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Lilly Ekberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.