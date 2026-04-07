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    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation [Image 6 of 7]

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    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation

    ZUBIN POTOK, KOSOVO

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Azavyon McFarland 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    A member of the Zubin Potok Fire Brigade assembles a chainsaw following a firefighting equipment donation by Kosovo Force (KFOR) in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, April 3, 2026. The equipment, including chainsaws and water backpacks, provided by KFOR supports improved emergency response capabilities for local firefighters. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Azavyon McFarland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 04:12
    Photo ID: 9608715
    VIRIN: 260403-Z-KM346-1140
    Resolution: 6193x4129
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: ZUBIN POTOK, ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation
    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation
    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation
    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation
    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation
    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation
    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation

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