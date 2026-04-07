Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation

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A member of the Zubin Potok Fire Brigade assembles a chainsaw following a firefighting equipment donation by Kosovo Force (KFOR) in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, April 3, 2026. The equipment, including chainsaws and water backpacks, provided by KFOR supports improved emergency response capabilities for local firefighters. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Azavyon McFarland)