A member of the Zubin Potok Fire Brigade assembles a chainsaw following a firefighting equipment donation by Kosovo Force (KFOR) in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, April 3, 2026. The equipment, including chainsaws and water backpacks, provided by KFOR supports improved emergency response capabilities for local firefighters. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Azavyon McFarland)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9608715
|VIRIN:
|260403-Z-KM346-1140
|Resolution:
|6193x4129
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|ZUBIN POTOK, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.