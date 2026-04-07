Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation

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Florida Army National Guard Lt. Col. Michael Anderson, right, deputy commander of Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, presents a certificate of appreciation to Saša Božović, commander of the Zubin Potok Fire Brigade, in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, April 3, 2026. The recognition followed a KFOR donation of firefighting equipment to support local emergency response efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Azavyon McFarland)