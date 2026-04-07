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    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation [Image 4 of 7]

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    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation

    ZUBIN POTOK, KOSOVO

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Azavyon McFarland 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Lt. Col. Michael Anderson, right, deputy commander of Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, presents a certificate of appreciation to Saša Božović, commander of the Zubin Potok Fire Brigade, in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, April 3, 2026. The recognition followed a KFOR donation of firefighting equipment to support local emergency response efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Azavyon McFarland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 04:12
    Photo ID: 9608717
    VIRIN: 260403-Z-KM346-1068
    Resolution: 4397x2931
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: ZUBIN POTOK, ZZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation
    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation
    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation
    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation
    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation
    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation
    Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation

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