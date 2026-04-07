Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation

Florida Army National Guard Lt. Col. Michael Anderson, right, deputy commander of Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, presents a certificate of appreciation to Saša Božović, commander of the Zubin Potok Fire Brigade, in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, April 3, 2026. The recognition followed a KFOR donation of firefighting equipment to support local emergency response efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Azavyon McFarland)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 04:12
|Photo ID:
|9608717
|VIRIN:
|260403-Z-KM346-1068
|Resolution:
|4397x2931
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|ZUBIN POTOK, ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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