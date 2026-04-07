Kosovo Force (KFOR) supports Zubin Potok Fire Brigade with equipment donation

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Florida Army National Guard Lt. Col. Michael Anderson, right, deputy commander of Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, and Saša Božović, commander of the Zubin Potok Fire Brigade, sign documents formalizing the donation of firefighting equipment in Zubin Potok, Kosovo, April 3, 2026. The equipment, including chainsaws and water backpacks, enhances the brigade’s ability to respond to emergencies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Azavyon McFarland)