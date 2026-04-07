USS Stockdale Returns to Homeport Following Deployment

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260411-N-EV253-1096 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Ca. (April 10, 2026) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego following a seven-month underway to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations, April 10. Stockdale returns safely home having successfully carried out sustained operations at sea, maintaining peace through strength and sustaining credible deterrence alongside our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)