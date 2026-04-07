260411-N-EV253-1096 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Ca. (April 10, 2026) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego following a seven-month underway to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations, April 10. Stockdale returns safely home having successfully carried out sustained operations at sea, maintaining peace through strength and sustaining credible deterrence alongside our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 23:06
|Photo ID:
|9608577
|VIRIN:
|260411-N-EV253-1096
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Stockdale Returns to Homeport Following Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.