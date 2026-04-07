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    USS Stockdale Returns to Homeport Following Deployment [Image 2 of 3]

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    USS Stockdale Returns to Homeport Following Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    260411-N-EV253-1139 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Ca. (April 10, 2026) – Friends and family greet Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) from the pier, as the ship returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego following a seven-month underway to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations, April 10. Stockdale returns safely home having successfully carried out sustained operations at sea, maintaining peace through strength and sustaining credible deterrence alongside our allies and partners. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 23:06
    Photo ID: 9608578
    VIRIN: 260411-N-EV253-1139
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Stockdale Returns to Homeport Following Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Stockdale Returns to Homeport Following Deployment
    USS Stockdale Returns to Homeport Following Deployment
    USS Stockdale Returns to Homeport Following Deployment

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    USS Stockdale
    DDG 106
    Meritorious Promotion
    NBSD
    CNSP
    RTHP

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