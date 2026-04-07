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    8th TSC Soldier Leads Flood Relief Effort for Oahu Families [Image 1 of 2]

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    8th TSC Soldier Leads Flood Relief Effort for Oahu Families

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Luis M. Mendez volunteers in support of shelter operations at Inspire Church Mililani, Oahu, Hawaii, March 20–24, 2026, after severe storms and flooding displaced local families. While on leave, Mendez served as assistant location director, security lead and on-site paramedic, helping coordinate care, safety and resources for evacuees. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 22:22
    Photo ID: 9608572
    VIRIN: 240228-A-JL197-1003
    Resolution: 2682x3353
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 8th TSC Soldier Leads Flood Relief Effort for Oahu Families [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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