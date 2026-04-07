U.S. Army Sgt. Luis M. Mendez volunteers in support of shelter operations at Inspire Church Mililani, Oahu, Hawaii, March 20–24, 2026, after severe storms and flooding displaced local families. While on leave, Mendez served as assistant location director, security lead and on-site paramedic, helping coordinate care, safety and resources for evacuees. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Davis)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 22:22
|Photo ID:
|9608572
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-JL197-1003
|Resolution:
|2682x3353
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th TSC Soldier Leads Flood Relief Effort for Oahu Families [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th TSC Soldier Leads Flood Relief Effort for Oahu Families
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