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    Joint Training Distribution Center Carousel [Image 2 of 2]

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    Joint Training Distribution Center Carousel

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Luis M. Mendez volunteers in support of shelter operations at Inspire Church Mililani, Oahu, Hawaii, March 20–24, 2026, after severe storms and flooding displaced local families. While on leave, Mendez served as assistant location director, security lead and on-site paramedic, helping coordinate care, safety and resources for evacuees. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 22:22
    Photo ID: 9608571
    VIRIN: 260322-A-JL197-4603
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.16 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: MILILANI, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Training Distribution Center Carousel [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #USArmy, #SelflessService, #Hawaii, #DisasterRelief, #Leadership, #Community

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