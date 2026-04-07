Joint Training Distribution Center Carousel

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U.S. Army Sgt. Luis M. Mendez volunteers in support of shelter operations at Inspire Church Mililani, Oahu, Hawaii, March 20–24, 2026, after severe storms and flooding displaced local families. While on leave, Mendez served as assistant location director, security lead and on-site paramedic, helping coordinate care, safety and resources for evacuees. (courtesy photo)