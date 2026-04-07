8th TSC Soldier Leads Flood Relief Effort for Oahu Families

Photo By Sgt. Devin Davis | U.S. Army Sgt. Luis M. Mendez volunteers in support of shelter operations at Inspire Church Mililani, Oahu, Hawaii, March 20–24, 2026, after severe storms and flooding displaced local families. While on leave, Mendez served as assistant location director, security lead and on-site paramedic, helping coordinate care, safety and resources for evacuees. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Devin Davis | U.S. Army Sgt. Luis M. Mendez volunteers in support of shelter operations at Inspire...... read more read more

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — While on leave during severe storm and flood conditions across Oahu, Sgt. Luis M. Mendez demonstrated selfless service and leadership by volunteering at Inspire Church Mililani, where he played a critical role in shelter operations from March 20–24, 2026.

Serving as assistant location director, evacuation shelter security lead and on-site paramedic, Mendez helped coordinate support for approximately 20 families seeking refuge from rising floodwaters. Despite being off duty, he worked continuously, often with little rest to ensure evacuees had safe shelter, food and medical care.

“My faith in Christ pushed me overall to help,” Mendez said. “I’ve been a first responder since 2013. Even if I’m injured, if I have the means to help someone, I will.”

Mendez’s responsibilities included organizing sleeping arrangements, ensuring hot meals were available and maintaining around-the-clock security. He also provided emergency medical care when needed, often serving as the only law enforcement and paramedic presence on site.

“The most challenging thing was that I was the only law enforcement and paramedic on site,” he said. “Being there for four days straight running on a total of four hours of sleep proved to be extremely difficult. But it was worth it knowing that the families were able to feel safe.”

In addition to shelter operations, Mendez coordinated with church leadership and city officials to establish a secure donation distribution point. There, he directed volunteers and ensured supplies were efficiently delivered to impacted families.

His Army training played a key role in the mission’s success.

“The Army has equipped me with leadership skills that helped when it came to organizing supplies, coordinating personnel and resources, and delegating tasks,” Mendez said. “My training as a military police officer has very well equipped me to handle natural disaster response.”

Mendez said the experience reinforced his belief in service both in and out of uniform.

“Serve,” he said. “This uniform represents more than just a 9-to-5 job. It stands for this incredible country and every person that decides to call the U.S. home. It’s our duty to serve those in the community and help those in need.”

Reflecting on the mission, Mendez emphasized the importance of unity and compassion.

“In a world where we tend to only hear about the bad, there are many people who do good, love and care for one another,” he said. “I would have done it all again in a heartbeat.”