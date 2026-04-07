62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event

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A KC-46A Pegasus from the 931st Air Refueling Wing sits at the flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 8, 2026. The KC-46A worked in tandem with the 62d Airlift Wing to execute an aerial refueling training event designed to enhance operational readiness and interoperability between both organizations. The KC-46 also delivered humanitarian cargo in support of the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program, a DoW transportation program that delivers relief supplies to developing nations in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)