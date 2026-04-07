Aircrew from the 931st Air Refueling Wing prep humanitarian cargo loaded on a KC-46A Pegasus at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The cargo was transported as part of the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program, a DoW transportation program that delivers relief supplies to developing nations in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 21:36
|Photo ID:
|9608533
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-VE343-1117
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.