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    62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event [Image 2 of 6]

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    62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Aircrew from the 931st Air Refueling Wing prep humanitarian cargo loaded on a KC-46A Pegasus at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The cargo was transported as part of the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program, a DoW  transportation program that delivers relief supplies to developing nations in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 21:36
    Photo ID: 9608533
    VIRIN: 260407-F-VE343-1117
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event
    62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event
    62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event
    62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event
    62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event
    62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event

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    TAGS

    KC-46A
    62d Airlift Wing
    931st ARW
    62d AW
    C-17
    931st Aerial Refueling Wing

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