U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Croft, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron ramp operations supervisor, guides a K-loader to a KC-46A Pegasus at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 8, 2026. Croft assisted in the loading of cargo in support of the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program, a DoW transportation program that delivers relief supplies to developing nations in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 21:36
|Photo ID:
|9608532
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-VE343-1053
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.