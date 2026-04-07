62d AW and 931st ARW execute aerial refueling training event

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Croft, 72nd Aerial Port Squadron ramp operations supervisor, guides a K-loader to a KC-46A Pegasus at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 8, 2026. Croft assisted in the loading of cargo in support of the Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program, a DoW transportation program that delivers relief supplies to developing nations in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)