MAG-24 Marines introduce Maryland NJROTC cadets to Marine aviation in Hawaii

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. William Frizzell, left, a loadmaster and Staff Sgt. Kieriann Waggoner, a fixed wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, answer questions from cadets with Governor Thomas Johnson High School’s Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) in Frederick, Maryland, during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, April 9, 2026. The visit was part of a command-sponsored event to familiarize NJROTC cadets with military life and aviation operations at MAG-24. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O'Brien)