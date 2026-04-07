MAG-24 Marines introduce Maryland NJROTC cadets to Marine aviation in Hawaii

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Cadets from the Governor Thomas Johnson High School’s Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) tour a KC-130J during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, April 9, 2026. The visit was part of a command-sponsored event to familiarize NJROTC cadets with military life and aviation operations at Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O'Brien)