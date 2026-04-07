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    MAG-24 Marines introduce Maryland NJROTC cadets to Marine aviation in Hawaii [Image 1 of 4]

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    MAG-24 Marines introduce Maryland NJROTC cadets to Marine aviation in Hawaii

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reedobrien 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kieriann Waggoner, a fixed wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of a KC-130J to cadets with Governor Thomas Johnson High School’s Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) in Frederick, Maryland, during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, April 9, 2026. The visit was part of a command-sponsored event to familiarize NJROTC cadets with military life and aviation operations at MAG-24. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O'Brien)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 21:14
    Photo ID: 9608467
    VIRIN: 260409-M-KA851-2015
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MAG-24 Marines introduce Maryland NJROTC cadets to Marine aviation in Hawaii [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MAG-24 Marines introduce Maryland NJROTC cadets to Marine aviation in Hawaii
    MAG-24 Marines introduce Maryland NJROTC cadets to Marine aviation in Hawaii
    MAG-24 Marines introduce Maryland NJROTC cadets to Marine aviation in Hawaii
    MAG-24 Marines introduce Maryland NJROTC cadets to Marine aviation in Hawaii

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