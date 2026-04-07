MAG-24 Marines introduce Maryland NJROTC cadets to Marine aviation in Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kieriann Waggoner, a fixed wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of a KC-130J to cadets with Governor Thomas Johnson High School’s Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) in Frederick, Maryland, during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, April 9, 2026. The visit was part of a command-sponsored event to familiarize NJROTC cadets with military life and aviation operations at MAG-24. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O'Brien)