U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kieriann Waggoner, a fixed wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the capabilities of a KC-130J to cadets with Governor Thomas Johnson High School’s Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) in Frederick, Maryland, during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, April 9, 2026. The visit was part of a command-sponsored event to familiarize NJROTC cadets with military life and aviation operations at MAG-24. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anabelle Reed-O'Brien)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 21:14
|Photo ID:
|9608467
|VIRIN:
|260409-M-KA851-2015
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAG-24 Marines introduce Maryland NJROTC cadets to Marine aviation in Hawaii [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Anabelle Reedobrien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.