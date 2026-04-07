Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment (3-13 FAR) and Airmen assigned to 317th Airlift Wing conducted a Deployment Readiness Exercise in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, April 1, 2026. 3-13 FAR conducts Deployment Readiness Exercises to assess and enhance the unit's ability to deploy quickly and effectively in response to operational requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 19:34
|Photo ID:
|9608452
|VIRIN:
|260401-A-SS410-1067
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 25 of 25], by CPL Emaney Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.