(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 23 of 25]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment (3-13 FAR) and Airmen assigned to 317th Airlift Wing conducted a Deployment Readiness Exercise in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, April 1, 2026. 3-13 FAR conducts Deployment Readiness Exercises to assess and enhance the unit's ability to deploy quickly and effectively in response to operational requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 19:34
    Photo ID: 9608444
    VIRIN: 260401-A-SS410-1187
    Resolution: 5000x4000
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 25 of 25], by CPL Emaney Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise
    3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Phantom Warriors
    ToughAsDiamonds
    75th FA
    FiresStrong
    Field Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery