3-13 FAR Deployment Readiness Exercise

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Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment (3-13 FAR) and Airmen assigned to 317th Airlift Wing conducted a Deployment Readiness Exercise in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, April 1, 2026. 3-13 FAR conducts Deployment Readiness Exercises to assess and enhance the unit's ability to deploy quickly and effectively in response to operational requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)