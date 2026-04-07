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    2026 Lacerda Cup Competition [Image 8 of 8]

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    2026 Lacerda Cup Competition

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Daniel Marble 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    The 2026 Lacerda Cup Competition ends with an Awards Ceremony April 10, 2026 in McGinnis-Wickam Hall on Fort Benning, Georgia. The 101st Airborne Division won the championship trophy. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 19:46
    Photo ID: 9608447
    VIRIN: 260410-A-QR442-5414
    Resolution: 6156x4104
    Size: 12.98 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Lacerda Cup Competition [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Marble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Benning
    Infantryweek
    Daniel Marble
    Lacerdacup2026

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