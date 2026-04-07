The 2026 Lacerda Cup Competition ends with an Awards Ceremony April 10, 2026 in McGinnis-Wickam Hall on Fort Benning, Georgia. The 101st Airborne Division won the championship trophy. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 19:46
|Photo ID:
|9608447
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-QR442-5414
|Resolution:
|6156x4104
|Size:
|12.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Lacerda Cup Competition [Image 8 of 8], by Daniel Marble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.