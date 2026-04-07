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The 2026 International Sniper Competition ends with an Awards Ceremony April 10, 2026 in McGinnis-Wickam Hall on Fort Benning, Georgia. Staff. Sgt. Tyler Johnson and Sgt. Spencer Harrell, representing the United States Marine Corps, won the championship trophy. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)