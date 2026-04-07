U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason A. Davey, the outgoing sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, holds an American flag during a relief and appointment and retirement ceremony at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, April 10, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that signifies the transfer of authority, accountability and responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9608252
|VIRIN:
|260410-M-HP221-9265
|Resolution:
|4804x7203
|Size:
|7.74 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Alexandria Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.