MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason A. Davey, the outgoing sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, holds an American flag during a relief and appointment and retirement ceremony at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, April 10, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that signifies the transfer of authority, accountability and responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)