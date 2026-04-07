U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason A. Davey, left, the outgoing sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Sgt. Maj. Luis A. Galvez, center, the incoming sergeant major of MCAS Yuma, and Col. Jared K. Stone, the commanding officer of MCAS Yuma, render a salute during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 10, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that signifies the transfer of authority, accountability and responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 18:14
|Photo ID:
|9608251
|VIRIN:
|260410-M-HP221-6945
|Resolution:
|7846x5233
|Size:
|10.87 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Alexandria Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.