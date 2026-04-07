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    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 9 of 14]

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    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason A. Davey, left, the outgoing sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Sgt. Maj. Luis A. Galvez, center, the incoming sergeant major of MCAS Yuma, and Col. Jared K. Stone, the commanding officer of MCAS Yuma, render a salute during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 10, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that signifies the transfer of authority, accountability and responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 18:14
    Photo ID: 9608251
    VIRIN: 260410-M-HP221-6945
    Resolution: 7846x5233
    Size: 10.87 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Alexandria Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony

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    Yuma
    MCAS Yuma
    Marines
    USMC
    Tradition

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