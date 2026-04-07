MCAS Yuma Relief and Appointment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason A. Davey, left, the outgoing sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Sgt. Maj. Luis A. Galvez, center, the incoming sergeant major of MCAS Yuma, and Col. Jared K. Stone, the commanding officer of MCAS Yuma, render a salute during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, April 10, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that signifies the transfer of authority, accountability and responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)