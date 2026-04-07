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    Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach [Image 2 of 4]

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    Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

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    U.S. Army Command and General Staff College

    School of Advanced Military Studies students explore the utility of the futures-based concept planning method through wargaming alongside Army tools like Army design methodology, the rapid decision-making process, joint planning and execution frameworks, and the principles of war March 31, 2026, on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. (U.S. Army photo by Jim Shea.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 14:28
    Photo ID: 9607722
    VIRIN: 260331-O-BY721-6129
    Resolution: 5233x4000
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach
    Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach
    Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach
    Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach

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