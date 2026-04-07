School of Advanced Military Studies students explore a wargaming methodology alongside its’ developer, Stephen Box, March 31, 2026, on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Developed over years of tabletop wargaming and coaching, it closely mirrors military decision-making. (U.S. Army photo by Jim Shea.)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9607718
|VIRIN:
|260331-O-BY721-8652
|Resolution:
|5034x3835
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach
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