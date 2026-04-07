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    Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach [Image 4 of 4]

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    Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Command and General Staff College

    School of Advanced Military Studies students explore a wargaming methodology alongside its’ developer, Stephen Box, March 31, 2026, on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Developed over years of tabletop wargaming and coaching, it closely mirrors military decision-making. (U.S. Army photo by Jim Shea.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 14:25
    Photo ID: 9607718
    VIRIN: 260331-O-BY721-8652
    Resolution: 5034x3835
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach
    Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach
    Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach
    Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach

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    Students at the School of Advanced Military Studies enhance futures thinking, operational, tactical skills alongside successful wargame coach

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