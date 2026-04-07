Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. AnnMarie Anthony, director of the Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center (JEC), U.S. Strategic Command, and participants pose for a photo during an electromagnetic spectrum operations exercise, Aurora Pulse 2026, at USSTRATCOM headquarters on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, March 24, 2026. The JEC’s mission is to advance the Joint Force’s ability to operate and prevail in contested, congested, and constrained EMS environments through focused training, education, and assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zachary Hada)