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    Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise [Image 3 of 3]

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    Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Zachary Hada 

    U.S. Strategic Command

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. AnnMarie Anthony, director of the Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center (JEC), U.S. Strategic Command, and participants pose for a photo during an electromagnetic spectrum operations exercise, Aurora Pulse 2026, at USSTRATCOM headquarters on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, March 24, 2026. The JEC’s mission is to advance the Joint Force’s ability to operate and prevail in contested, congested, and constrained EMS environments through focused training, education, and assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zachary Hada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 11:56
    Photo ID: 9607351
    VIRIN: 260324-F-HK400-3713
    Resolution: 5500x3929
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Zachary Hada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise
    Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise

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