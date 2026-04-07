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    Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise [Image 2 of 3]

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    Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise

    OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Christopher Harbold 

    U.S. Strategic Command

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. AnnMarie Anthony (center), director of the U.S. Strategic Command Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center (JEC), speaks during an electromagnetic spectrum operations exercise at USSTRATCOM headquarters on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, March 24, 2026. The exercise, Aurora Pulse 2026, brought together leaders from across the Department of War and other agencies, preparing them to operate in the exercise scenario’s uniquely challenging environment. (U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency photo by Christopher Harbold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9607344
    VIRIN: 260324-D-EW003-1008
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Harbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JEC
    U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM)
    Electromagnetic Spectrum
    Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO)

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