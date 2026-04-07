Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. AnnMarie Anthony (center), director of the U.S. Strategic Command Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center (JEC), speaks during an electromagnetic spectrum operations exercise at USSTRATCOM headquarters on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, March 24, 2026. The exercise, Aurora Pulse 2026, brought together leaders from across the Department of War and other agencies, preparing them to operate in the exercise scenario’s uniquely challenging environment. (U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency photo by Christopher Harbold)