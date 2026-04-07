Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise

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The Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center (JEC), U.S. Strategic Command, prepares to start its electromagnetic spectrum operations exercise, Aurora Pulse 2026, at USSTRATCOM headquarters on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, March 24, 2026. The exercise brought together leaders from across the Department of War and other agencies, preparing them to operate in the exercise scenario’s uniquely challenging environment. (U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency photo by Christopher Harbold)