The Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center (JEC), U.S. Strategic Command, prepares to start its electromagnetic spectrum operations exercise, Aurora Pulse 2026, at USSTRATCOM headquarters on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, March 24, 2026. The exercise brought together leaders from across the Department of War and other agencies, preparing them to operate in the exercise scenario’s uniquely challenging environment. (U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency photo by Christopher Harbold)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9607340
|VIRIN:
|260324-D-EW003-1001
|Resolution:
|2992x2000
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Harbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.