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    Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise [Image 1 of 3]

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    Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Christopher Harbold 

    U.S. Strategic Command

    The Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center (JEC), U.S. Strategic Command, prepares to start its electromagnetic spectrum operations exercise, Aurora Pulse 2026, at USSTRATCOM headquarters on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, March 24, 2026. The exercise brought together leaders from across the Department of War and other agencies, preparing them to operate in the exercise scenario’s uniquely challenging environment. (U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency photo by Christopher Harbold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9607340
    VIRIN: 260324-D-EW003-1001
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center hosts EMSO exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Harbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JEC
    U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM)
    Electromagnetic Spectrum

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