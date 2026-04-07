Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise

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Raymond Holmquist, 81st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management superintendent, Bob Tripp, 81st CES emergency management installation emergency manager and Danica Sancic, 81st CES emergency management plans lead, participate in a radiological exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 8, 2026. They mapped radiological contamination around a central focal point at 45-degree intervals to identify contamination that can be seen from all directions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)