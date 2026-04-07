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    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise [Image 9 of 9]

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    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    Raymond Holmquist, 81st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management superintendent, Bob Tripp, 81st CES emergency management installation emergency manager and Danica Sancic, 81st CES emergency management plans lead, participate in a radiological exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 8, 2026. They mapped radiological contamination around a central focal point at 45-degree intervals to identify contamination that can be seen from all directions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 11:46
    Photo ID: 9607330
    VIRIN: 260408-F-BD983-1130
    Resolution: 5208x3496
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise
    Keesler's emergency management team participates in radiological exercise

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